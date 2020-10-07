TechBridge @ TechPort Event – Oct. 8

Posted by TechPort on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The October virtual live-broadcast monthly program featuring the Director of TechBridge of Southern Maryland, Rick Tarr at TechPort is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 from 1-1:30 pm.

The program is sponsored by TechPort UAS Business Incubator in collaboration with the TechBridge of Southern Maryland.

This month’s discussion topic will be “CRADA 101 – What is it? How does it work? What’s in it for you?” Learn about this program and get your questions answered real-time.

A cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) between a government agency and a private company or university enables a collaborative approach to work together on research and development. A CRADA is intended to speed the commercialization of technology, optimize resources, and protect the private company involved.



Register here.

Check TechPort calendar for details and information about additional upcoming programs.

The incubator endeavors to help diversify the local business environment of Southern Maryland. Operated under contract by the University of Maryland, TechPort targets startup and early-stage companies that specialize in unmanned and autonomous systems and commercialization of Navy technology. The incubator offers premier office and development space, including high-quality 3-D printers, a general machine shop, strategic advising, and expanded funding opportunities.

For more information about TechPort at the Aviation Technology Park at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, contact Tommy Luginbill, 44185 Airport Road, California, MD 20619; Email:tommylug@gmail.com. Or visit TechPort’s Leader Member Page; or visit them on Facebook Twitter Instagram LinkedIn