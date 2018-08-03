Summer Fun at Kids’ & Teen College

The Kids’ and Teen College summer fun continues at the College of Southern Maryland with its tradition of offering comprehensive, summer enrichment programs for children ages 5 to 17 years old. These half-day or full-day programs allow kids and teens to design a summer experience specific to their interests.

This summer, Southern Maryland’s youth have been exploring cooking, languages, interior design, acting, cybersecurity, and even honing their Harry Potter knowledge. Children and teens can also choose to STEM forward with JEDI Engineering with LEGO, Ultimate Drone Games, and Advanced 3-D Video Game Design.

The Kids’ and Teen College continues through Aug. 17. Registration is open for the remaining few weeks of classes and programs in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.

Visit the college’s website here to view the schedule for remaining classes this summer.

Some classes for those 5 to 6 years old include: Modern Manners from Aug. 6-10 at the La Plata and Leonardtown campuses; Sensational Stories from Aug. 13-17 at the Leonardtown Campus; Walk on the Wild Side from Aug. 13-17 at the Leonardtown Campus; and Introduction to STEM With LEGO II from Aug. 13-17 at the La Plata Campus.

Some classes for those 7 to 10 years old include: STEM Challenge With LEGO from Aug. 13-17 at the La Plata Campus; Drone Coding Wizards from Aug. 13-17 at the La Plata Campus; Pets and Vets from Aug. 13-17 at the Leonardtown Campus; Gross Science from Aug. 13-17 at the La Plata Campus; and Elementary Engineering from Aug. 13-17 at the La Plata Campus.

A Comedy and Improv class will be offered for those ages 9 through 15 at the Prince Frederick Campus on Aug. 13-17.

Some classes for those 11 to 14 years old include: Algebra I from Aug. 13-17 at the La Plata Campus; and Engineering and Robotics from Aug. 13-17 at the Leonardtown Campus.

Check the schedule linked to above for additional classes and programs.

Guitar and piano lessons will be offered in September.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.