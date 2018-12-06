Student Honors Recital Set at CSM

The College of Southern Maryland will hold a student honors recital at 6 pm Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at the La Plata Campus Fine Arts (FA) Building theater at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. The recital features selected CSM music students. There is no charge to attend. Click here for more information.

The college also has other holiday events planned:

CSM Dance Ensemble Winter Performance. 7:30 pm Dec. 10. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM dance ensemble to present its winter performance. $7 adults, $5 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. Adult tickets are $5 when purchased before the day of the performance. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, or click here.

CSM Chorale and Barbershop Concert. 8 pm Dec. 14. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The CSM Chorale and Chamber Choir with the Southern Mix Barbershop Chorus will perform. $7 adults, $5 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger; adult tickets are $5 when purchased before the day of the concert. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, or visit the college’s website.

CSM Latin Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble. 8 pm Dec. 15. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The CSM Latin Ensemble, Ritmo Caché, and the CSM Jazz Ensemble will perform. $7 adults, $5 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger; adult tickets are $5 when purchased before the day of the concert. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, or visit here.

CSM Closes for Winter Break. Dec. 21 3 pm to Jan. 2 8 am. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses. CSM will close for Winter Break starting at 3 p.m. on Dec. 21 and will resume normal operating hours on Jan. 2. The CSM pools and fitness centers will also follow this schedule. During Winter Break, online services are available here.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.