Stormwater Pollution Ordinance to Be Discussed

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, June 4, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold a hearing at 10 am Tuesday, June 9, 2020, to consider a new county ordinance titled Stormwater Pollution and Illicit Discharge, Detection and Elimination as required by the state’s General Permit for Small Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems Permit No. 13-IM-5500, a discharge permit for stormwater.

The new ordinance follows the guidelines and requirements provided by the state and is intended to address regulatory compliance with the federally mandated National Pollutant Discharge and Elimination System permit requirements. The county’s permit activities including those being addressed by the ordinance are focused on providing assurance that all necessary actions are taken to meet the goals of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Improvement Plan Phase III.

Citizens are encouraged to participate in the public hearing.

Note that as a result of the evidence and comments made at the hearing, amendments may be made to the proposed ordinance.

Due to social distancing guidelines, this hearing will not be open to the public. However, the hearing may be viewed on St. Mary’s County Government Channel 95 and YouTube. Citizens may also choose to listen to the hearing by calling 301-579-7236; access code: 963443.

Citizens wishing to comment during the hearing are invited to call in to 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 on June 9 to speak during the hearing. Citizens may also submit a three-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com by today, June 4, for the meeting. Comments may be submitted via email to michael.canova@stmarysmd.com.

The proposed ordinance may be viewed on the engineering services page of the county government website.