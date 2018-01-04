Storm Brings Snow, High Winds to Region

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, January 4, 2018

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 11 am today, Jan. 4, and a wind chill advisory is in effect until noon Friday, Jan. 5, for St. Mary’s County. Drivers are asked to stay off the roads as high winds continue to blow snow across roadways.

According to the National Weather Service, expect snow through the morning, Jan. 4. “Very cold wind chills

expected late this evening through Friday morning. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning

commute. Storm total snowfall of 3 to 6 inches expected. Expect wind chills to range from 0 to 10 below zero late this

evening through Friday morning.”

The following delays and schedule changes will be in effect for Jan. 4:

NAS Patuxent River

UPDATE: NAS Patuxent River has restricted access until 5 pm local time Jan. 4, 2018, for all but critical personnel due to weather conditions. Critical personnel must report to work as previously scheduled. Non-critical personnel should not report to work. Admin leave is granted for civil service employees designated non-critical. Civil service employees scheduled to telework and those with situational telework agreements should telework unless circumstances prevent it. Check with your command for specific guidance. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance.

Patuxent River installation will continue to monitor the weather and will update its status at 3 pm.

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

Due to inclement weather, a CODE BROWN is in effect for our hospital as of 4:30 am Jan. 4, 2018. For patients with scheduled appointments, tests, or surgeries, please use your best judgment when traveling. Patients, to reschedule an appointment or procedure, contact the appropriate department directly. As a reminder, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is open 24/7.

CODE BROWN Status:

MedStar PromptCare in Charlotte Hall is closed as of 5 am Jan. 4. Please call 301-290-1499 with any questions.

All Outpatient Services at the hospital, including Specialty Physicians, Cancer Care, Laboratory, and Imaging are closed.

All offices plan to resume regular business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 5, weather pending. If you are unsure about the status of your appointment, please contact the office directly.

St. Mary’s County Government