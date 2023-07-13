Still Time to Catch ‘Into the Woods’ at Three Notch
There’s still time to catch a performance of The Newtowne Players‘ “Into the Woods.” The play will run until July 23 at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park.
The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
One of Stephen Sondheim’s most popular works, “Into the Woods” is a musically sophisticated show with the opportunity to feature actors adept at dark comedy. Designers will especially enjoy highlighting the fantastical elements of this magical word.
The play is not recommended for young children.
The show will run 8pm Thursdays-Saturdays and 3:30pm Sundays.
Tickets are $18 for adults $18; $15 for special discount groups; $13 for children 6-11; free for children younger than 5. Order tickets here.
The theater is at 21744 South Coral Drive, Lexington Park MD.
Cast:
- Narrator/Mysterious Man – Aiden Cleary Davis
- Cinderella – Rachel Taylor
- Jack – Jay McKulka
- Jack’s Mother – Sarah Gravelle
- Milky White – Piper Philyaw
- Baker – Erich Engel
- Baker’s Wife – Becky Kuhn
- Cinderella’s Stepmother – D’Manda Martini
- Florinda – Shelby Tyler
- Lucinda – Marina Broome-Eason
- Cinderella’s Father – Michael Waters
- Little Red Riding Hood – Pateley Bongiorni
- Witch – Angela Garcia-Clark
- Cinderella’s Mother/Granny – Shannon Obedoza
- Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf – Brandon Maher
- Rapunzel – Phoebe Kammerer
- Rapunzel’s Prince – Anthony Richardson
- Steward – Luke Rowe
Production Team:
- Director: Beth Sanford
- Music Director: Hunter Martin
- Assistant Director: Emma Thompson
- Producer: Jeff Maher
- Stage Manager: Brittainy North
- Assistant Stage Manager: TBD
- Lighting Design: Brandon Maher
- Sound Design: TBD
- Set Design: Meg PughProperties Design: TBD
- Costume Design: Kristina Faison