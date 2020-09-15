Statewide Bay Programs Receive Grant Money

Maryland’s congressional delegation has announced a more than $3.9 million grant will support Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts and strengthen state environmental infrastructure.

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer, Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Andy Harris, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone made the announcement.

“The Chesapeake Bay Watershed is a national environmental treasure and the driving force behind Maryland’s economy,” the lawmakers wrote. “This robust federal investment in state and local conservation efforts will support a healthy Bay and boost environmental infrastructure in communities across Maryland. As a Delegation, we will continue working to restore and preserve the Bay for future generations.”

The grants were awarded through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Innovative Nutrient and Sediment Reduction Grants program and Small Watershed Grants program.

Some of the grants included:

$990,000.00 – The Mid-Atlantic 4R Nutrient Stewardship Association – Accelerating Implementation of Farmer Adoption of Nutrient Stewardship Practices

$297,288.93 – Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay – Expanding Tree Canopy in Charles County

$487,837.36 – Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay – Healthy Streams Farm Stewardship: Chesapeake Logperch Initiative

$49,698.95 – The Nature Conservancy – Identifying, Prioritizing, and Incentivizing Marsh Management Actions in the Chesapeake Bay (Maryland and Virginia tidal marshes)

$47,517.84 – The Potomac Conservancy – Expanding Growing Native Tree Initiative

For a complete list of the grants, click here.

