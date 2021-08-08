State Students Compete at SkillsUSA

Maryland Career and Technical Education students recently participated in technical skill competitions organized by SkillsUSA, a nonprofit organization for students in CTE programs.

A team of Maryland’s most talented CTE high school students showcased their mastery in 61 technical skill competitions at the 57th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference in June 2021.

Several students from the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown placed in the Top 10:

Bronze medals were earned by the following:

In Audio-Radio Production — Kathryn Moats and Grady O’Neill

In Commercial Drone (Demonstration) — Joshua Montgomery, Abigail Sandberg, and Nolen Willey

In Customer Service — Abigail Sandberg

Fourth-place award:

In Aviation Maintenance Technology — Ryan Bryant

In Principles of Engineering and Technology — Liam King

Fifth-place award:

In Medical Math — Annalee Johnson

Sixth-place award:

In Health Knowledge Bowl — Samaria Miles, Allyson Raley, Andera Rivera, and Christian Wolpert

10th-place award:

In Broadcast News Production — Justin Brown, Aiden Buchness, Lydia Landreth, and Jacob Straub

Competing against 3,400 student champions from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands, the Maryland SkillsUSA delegation brought home 13 medals in Nurse Assisting, Additive Manufacturing, Audio-Radio Production, Commercial Drone, Customer Service, Plumbing, Promotional Bulletin Board, and Medical Terminology competitions.

“We at MSDE are extremely proud of our Maryland CTE students in performing so well at the SkillsUSA conference,” said State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury. “We know that CTE is an incredibly important part of Maryland education, providing academic knowledge and technical skills to help students succeed in their future careers. Congratulations to the Maryland NLSC delegation!”

SkillsUSA is a Career and Technical Student Organization, providing co-curricular learning experiences that allow CTE students to engage in competitive events to demonstrate their mastery of technical skills. Maryland’s 6,000 SkillsUSA student members have consistently demonstrated their expertise and professionalism while participating throughout the year in a variety of leadership and competitive conferences.

The complete list of Maryland’s winning students

Silver Medal – Nurse Assisting

Jaimee Reed: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

Bronze Medal – Additive Manufacturing

Adebola Adeyemi and Edwin Niemandt: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

Bronze Medal – Audio-Radio Production

Kathryn Moats and Grady O’Neill: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

Bronze Medal – Commercial Drone (Demonstration)

Joshua Montgomery, Abigail Sandberg, and Nolen Willey: Dr. James A. Forrest Center – St. Mary’s County

Bronze Medal – Customer Service

Abigail Sandberg: Dr. James A. Forrest Center – St. Mary’s County

Bronze Medal – Plumbing

Andrew Hahn Jr.: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

Bronze Medal – Promotional Bulletin Board

Joshua Bowman, Luke Detota, and Kim Yonder: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

Bronze Medal – Medical Terminology

Dunni Ojumu: Western School of Technology – Baltimore County

4th Place – American Spirit

Melody Baker and Lauren Cook: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

4th Place – Aviation Maintenance Technology

Ryan Bryant: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

4th Place – Career Pathways – Natural Resources – Agriculture – Food

Andrew Dickerson, Viren Mistry, Curtis Sechler, and Levi Venable, Jr.: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

4th Place – Crime Scene Investigation

Abigail Christian, Tessa Croyle, and Bella Koeung-Zambrana: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

4th Place – Entrepreneurship

Dominic Gomez, Johnny Rodriguez, Anthony Terselic, and Rachel Ullman: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

4th Place – Graphic Communications

Lillian Hipp: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

4th Place – Graphic Imaging-Sublimation

Kathryn Cummings: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

4th Place – Dental Assisting

Sarah Saxon: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

4th Place – Medical Assisting

Adrianna Flickinger: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

4th Place – Principles of Engineering and Technology

Liam King: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

5th Place – Career Pathways – Arts and Communication

Simon Granados Duran and Misael Marin, Ellie Stevens: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

5th Place – Medical Math

Annalee Johnson: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

6th Place – Career Pathways – Industrial and Engineering Technology

Maxwell Baba, Leila Cornejo, and Andrew Dickerson: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

6th Place – Criminal Justice

Alexander Sohm: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

6th Place – Health Knowledge Bowl

Samaria Miles, Allyson Raley, Andera Rivera, and Christian Wolpert: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

7th Place – Cyber Security

Zachary Crespo and Andrew Fitzurka: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

7th Place – Diesel Equipment Technology

Anthony Steele: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

7th Place – Prepared Speech

Jessica Beck: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

8th Place – Advertising Design

Stephanie Zirkenbach: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

8th Place – Early Childhood Education

Chloe Wooden: North Point High School for STI – Charles County

8

th Place – Nail Care

Kayla Pineda-Martinez: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery

County

8th Place – Sheet Metal

Donald Haycraft Jr.: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

9th Place – Electrical Construction Wiring

Justin Young: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

9th Place – Industrial Motor Control

Jayden Miller: Center for Career and Technical Education – Allegany County

9th Place – Related Technical Math

Shaheer Imam: Western School of Technology – Baltimore County

10th Place – Broadcast News Production

Justin Brown, Aiden Buchness, Lydia Landreth, and Jacob Straub: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County