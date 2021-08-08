State Students Compete at SkillsUSA
Maryland Career and Technical Education students recently participated in technical skill competitions organized by SkillsUSA, a nonprofit organization for students in CTE programs.
A team of Maryland’s most talented CTE high school students showcased their mastery in 61 technical skill competitions at the 57th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference in June 2021.
Competing against 3,400 student champions from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands, the Maryland SkillsUSA delegation brought home 13 medals in Nurse Assisting, Additive Manufacturing, Audio-Radio Production, Commercial Drone, Customer Service, Plumbing, Promotional Bulletin Board, and Medical Terminology competitions.
“We at MSDE are extremely proud of our Maryland CTE students in performing so well at the SkillsUSA conference,” said State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury. “We know that CTE is an incredibly important part of Maryland education, providing academic knowledge and technical skills to help students succeed in their future careers. Congratulations to the Maryland NLSC delegation!”
SkillsUSA is a Career and Technical Student Organization, providing co-curricular learning experiences that allow CTE students to engage in competitive events to demonstrate their mastery of technical skills. Maryland’s 6,000 SkillsUSA student members have consistently demonstrated their expertise and professionalism while participating throughout the year in a variety of leadership and competitive conferences.
The complete list of Maryland’s winning students
Silver Medal – Nurse Assisting
Jaimee Reed: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
Bronze Medal – Additive Manufacturing
Adebola Adeyemi and Edwin Niemandt: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
Bronze Medal – Audio-Radio Production
Kathryn Moats and Grady O’Neill: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
Bronze Medal – Commercial Drone (Demonstration)
Joshua Montgomery, Abigail Sandberg, and Nolen Willey: Dr. James A. Forrest Center – St. Mary’s County
Bronze Medal – Customer Service
Abigail Sandberg: Dr. James A. Forrest Center – St. Mary’s County
Bronze Medal – Plumbing
Andrew Hahn Jr.: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
Bronze Medal – Promotional Bulletin Board
Joshua Bowman, Luke Detota, and Kim Yonder: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
Bronze Medal – Medical Terminology
Dunni Ojumu: Western School of Technology – Baltimore County
4th Place – American Spirit
Melody Baker and Lauren Cook: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
4th Place – Aviation Maintenance Technology
Ryan Bryant: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
4th Place – Career Pathways – Natural Resources – Agriculture – Food
Andrew Dickerson, Viren Mistry, Curtis Sechler, and Levi Venable, Jr.: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
4th Place – Crime Scene Investigation
Abigail Christian, Tessa Croyle, and Bella Koeung-Zambrana: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
4th Place – Entrepreneurship
Dominic Gomez, Johnny Rodriguez, Anthony Terselic, and Rachel Ullman: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
4th Place – Graphic Communications
Lillian Hipp: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
4th Place – Graphic Imaging-Sublimation
Kathryn Cummings: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County
4th Place – Dental Assisting
Sarah Saxon: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County
4th Place – Medical Assisting
Adrianna Flickinger: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
4th Place – Principles of Engineering and Technology
Liam King: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
5th Place – Career Pathways – Arts and Communication
Simon Granados Duran and Misael Marin, Ellie Stevens: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
5th Place – Medical Math
Annalee Johnson: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
6th Place – Career Pathways – Industrial and Engineering Technology
Maxwell Baba, Leila Cornejo, and Andrew Dickerson: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
6th Place – Criminal Justice
Alexander Sohm: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
6th Place – Health Knowledge Bowl
Samaria Miles, Allyson Raley, Andera Rivera, and Christian Wolpert: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County
7th Place – Cyber Security
Zachary Crespo and Andrew Fitzurka: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County
7th Place – Diesel Equipment Technology
Anthony Steele: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County
7th Place – Prepared Speech
Jessica Beck: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County
8th Place – Advertising Design
Stephanie Zirkenbach: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County
8th Place – Early Childhood Education
Chloe Wooden: North Point High School for STI – Charles County
8
th Place – Nail Care
Kayla Pineda-Martinez: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery
County
8th Place – Sheet Metal
Donald Haycraft Jr.: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County
9th Place – Electrical Construction Wiring
Justin Young: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County
9th Place – Industrial Motor Control
Jayden Miller: Center for Career and Technical Education – Allegany County
9th Place – Related Technical Math
Shaheer Imam: Western School of Technology – Baltimore County
10th Place – Broadcast News Production
Justin Brown, Aiden Buchness, Lydia Landreth, and Jacob Straub: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County