St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen Seeks Donations

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen in Lexington Park is seeking donations.

“Our numbers are crazy these days. We continue to see a rise in a need for food, and we would be grateful, once again, for some help from our beautiful community. Chips, fruit cups, fresh fruit, zip-lock sandwich bags, peanut butter, and jelly will really help us to meet the growing needs. Thank you!” reads a message from the group posted on Facebook.

Volunteers at St. Mary’s Caring say are seeing first-hand how COVID-19 has impacted food insecurity in St. Mary’s County.

“Since March, we have averaged over 8,700 free meals per month, with many of our recipients being first-time guests. However, because of the outpouring of support from our community, we have not had to turn away anyone in need of food. Once again, our community has proven that we have a very generous population who truly care about their neighbors,” the group posted.

Donations may be dropped off at St. Mary’s Caring at 20850 Langley Road in Lexington Park, MD. Arrangements can be made for pickup by a volunteer. Call 301-863-5700.

Hours of operation: Breakfast 8:30 to 10 am and lunch 11:30 am to 1 pm Monday through Saturday.

