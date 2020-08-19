St. Mary’s School Plan Is Town Hall Topic

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will host a virtual town hall at 4 pm today, Wednesday, August 19, to discuss the return to school in fall 2020.

Dr. J. Scott Smith, school superintendent, will share information with the community on the Back to School 2020 plans to include topics such as: daily student schedules, technology update, materials distribution, and notification and contact tracing protocols.

The virtual town hall will be streamed live at www.smcps.org/streaming, on cable Channel 96, and on the SMCPS YouTube channel. Information about how the public can submit questions will be posted on the website linked to above.