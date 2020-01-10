St. Mary’s: Nominate an Outstanding Woman

The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women’s annual banquet will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution.

The 2020 banquet theme, “Valiant Women of the Vote,” will pay tribute to those who have fought for women’s voting rights in the US. During the banquet, the women’s commission will recognize inspirational women in St. Mary’s County who make extraordinary efforts to make the world a better place through all types of community service. The commission is now accepting nominations for women to honor.

Nominations do not need to be related to the banquet theme.

The commission’s Women’s History Month Banquet will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall in Lexington Park, MD.

The Woman of the Year award honors outstanding women who have made significant contributions to the local region through their volunteer service. Previous nominees have included volunteers from local churches, libraries, senior activity centers, hospitals, animal shelters, the NAACP, and volunteer rescue squads. The common denominators among these individuals are leadership, commitment and impact serving St. Mary’s County.

Tomorrow’s Woman celebrates young women who are already making a difference in St. Mary’s County. The award recipient will be a high school student, in grades 9 through 12, who has made a remarkable impact to the community through volunteer service.

To be eligible, nominees in both categories must currently reside in St. Mary’s County and have made a positive impact on the local community through volunteer work.

The commission encourages individuals, families, charities, educators, civic, community, and religious organizations to submit nominations.

Nominating an exceptional woman honors her efforts before her family, friends, and the community, and brings attention to the causes she serves. Nomination forms are available online, by emailing commissionforwomen@stmarysmd.com, or calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71680. Completed nomination forms are due Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Proceeds from and donations collected at the Women’s History Banquet go to the Jane Hale Sypher Scholarship Fund.

Established in 2010 by the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women, the scholarship supports a nontraditional student at the College of Southern Maryland who is a single parent or displaced homemaker.