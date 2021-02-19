St. Mary’s Gov’t Operations for Feb. 20

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, February 19, 2021

St. Mary’s County government will resume regular operations Saturday, February 20, 2021.

All Recreation and Parks activities and facilities except for the Wicomico Shores Golf Course and Riverview Restaurant will be open for regular operations. The Golf Course will be closed due to saturation. The Riverview Restaurant will open for dining beginning at 1 pm.

The St. Andrews Landfill and all six convenience centers will be open:

Charlotte Hall – 37766 New Market Turner Road

Oakville – 26630 North Sandgates Road

Clements – 24547 Horseshoe Road

St. Andrew’s – 44595 St. Andrews Church Road

Valley Lee – 45350 Happyland Road

Ridge – 13939 Point Lookout Road

The St. Mary’s County Regional Airport runway is open.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will operate on a regular Saturday schedule.

For information on St. Mary’s County Library operations, click here.

Temperatures for most of Saturday are expected to be above freezing, but residents should be careful when using sidewalks and driving on roads to avoid occasional slippery places. To report any non-emergency hazards such as downed tree limbs or icy patches, please call the 24-hour non-emergency line 301-475-8016.