St. Mary’s Government Goes Tobacco Free

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, December 31, 2019

St. Mary’s County government goes tobacco free on January 1, 2020. The St. Mary’s County commissioners have banned the use of tobacco products on all county-owned or leased buildings and properties.

This means no smoking, vaping, or use of any other tobacco or nicotine products. It applies to all employees, contractors, clients, and visitors.

This follows policy that went into effect at all county parks and museums in September 2019. The policy includes smoking, vaping, and any and all other nicotine products and applies to all who visit St. Mary’s County parks. The policy, however, does not apply to Wicomico Shores golf property.

The county commissioners’ tobacco-free resolution was adopted in two phases.

Additional details and resources regarding the tobacco-free policy, including a link to free smoking cessation classes offered through the St. Mary’s County Health Department, are available here.