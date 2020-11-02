St. Mary’s County Library Mobile App Launched

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, November 2, 2020

St. Mary’s County Library is pleased to announce the launch of a mobile app available now for Android and iOS. The St. Mary’s County Library app allows customers to search the collection, place holds, and manage their Library account from their mobile device.

The app also includes a self-checkout function. Customers inside the Library can use their own mobile device to check out materials as they browse. This feature is not only convenient, it also decreases touch points within the Library for customers who wish to avoid the self-checkout machines or staff interactions due to COVID-19 concerns.

Features of the St. Mary’s County Library app include:

The ability to save your Library card in the app so you don’t need to bring your physical card to the Library

A searchable collection, with the ability to place holds and manage “My Account”

Physical and digital titles available in searches and “My Account”

Nearest libraries feature – find directions and contact information for the nearest Library

Self-checkout of materials

Learn about upcoming events at the Library

Scan an ISBN barcode to see if the Library has a copy of an item

Sara Stephenson, Virtual Services Coordinator, said, “We are excited to launch the app as a way for our customers to take the Library on the go. Almost one quarter of visits to the Library’s website in the last year were from a mobile device. We want to provide Library services in ways that are accessible for our customers, and this app is another step toward that goal.”

The app was funded through the CARES initiative from the State of Maryland.

Please call or visit any Library location for assistance downloading the app or with any questions about its use and features.

If the Lexington Park Library phone service is inoperable, and customers should call the Leonardtown Library at 301-475-2846.

