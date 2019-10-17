Special Briefings Headline NAWCAD Industry Day Oct. 22

The Patuxent Partnership is planning NAWCAD Industry Day, which will include a Mission Aligned Organization briefing, updates on acquisition initiatives, and more. The event will be held from 8 am to noon Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland building in Building 2’s Center Hall at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

While the Industry Day agenda is subject to change before the actual date, the plan is for check-in and coffee to be available starting at 7:15 am. The program begins at 8 am.

Bonnie Green, executive director of The Patuxent Partnership, and Jeff Guarnero, head of NAWCAD Procurement Group/CCO, will give the welcome and introductions.

At 8:10, RADM John Lemmon, commander of NAWCAD, and Leslie Taylor, executive director of NAWCAD, will give the Executive Kick-Off/Mission Aligned Organization briefing.

At 9:40 am, RADM Lemmon and Ms. Taylor will offer a question-and-answer session on the MAO.

After a break, Al “Bunky” Hensler, deputy division head of AD 2.5.1 Procurement Group, and Mr. Guarnero will offer updates on acquisition initiatives at 10:15 am. Mr. Hensler will then briefly discuss data and metrics at 11 am.

Lawrence Butts, deputy director of the Small Business Office for NAWCAD, will give updates to the group from the Office of Small Business at 11:15 am, followed by a question-and-answer session. The event will wrap up at noon.

