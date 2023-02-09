Sound of Music to Fill Three Notch Theatre
“The Sound of Music” will soon fill Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park from February 10 – March 5, 2023.
The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and the title number, “The Sound of Music” won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony awards and five Oscars.
The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria, and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.
The play will be presented at 8pm Thursdays-Saturdays and 3:30pm Sundays.
The play content is rated PG. The running time is 2 hours and 45 minutes.
Adults $18; special discount groups $15; children 6-11 $13; younger than 5 free (not recommended for young children). Purchase tickets here.
The theater is at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park.
Cast:
- Maria Rainer: Sarah Gravelle
- Captain Von Trapp: David Cook
- Liesl Von Trapp: Elly Tyson
- Friedrich Von Trapp: Liam Coan
- Louisa Von Trapp: Abby Lovelace
- Kurt Von Trapp: Jacob Culp
- Brigitta Von Trapp: Fiona Meisinger
- Marta Von Trapp: Lila Meisinger
- Gretl Von Trapp: Gracie Culp/Mia Mildenstein
- Elsa Schrader: Shelby Miller
- Max Detwiler: Chad Mildenstein
- Mother Abbess/Baron Elberfeld/Ensemble: Leigh Ann Hinton
- Sister Berthe/Ursula/Ensemble: Mickey Hardwick
- Sister Margareta/Frau Zeller/Ensemble: Bethany Fanshawe
- Sister Sophia: Faith Jones
- Rolf Gruber: Will Compton
- Herr Zeller/Ensemble: Daniel Jones
- Franz/Ensemble: Kenny Faison
- Frau Schmidt/New Postulant/Ensemble: Sara Espinosa
- Baron Elberfeld/Admiral Von Schreiber/Ensemble: Michael Waters
Production Team:
- Director: Steve Pugh
- Music Director: Pateley Bongiorni
- Choreographers: Rachel & Steve Howell
- Assistant Director: Shelby Tyler
- Producer: Meg Pugh
- Stage Manager: Kate Donnelly
- Assistant Stage Manager: Monica Meinhart
- Lighting Design: Brandon Maher
- Sound Design: Liz King
- Set Design: Wade Thompson
- Properties: Liz King
- Costumes: J.H. “Oggy” Ogborne, Brittainy North, Joanne Fuesel, Shawn Davidson