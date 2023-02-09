Sound of Music to Fill Three Notch Theatre

“The Sound of Music” will soon fill Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park from February 10 – March 5, 2023.

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and the title number, “The Sound of Music” won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony awards and five Oscars.

The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria, and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

The play will be presented at 8pm Thursdays-Saturdays and 3:30pm Sundays.

The play content is rated PG. The running time is 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Adults $18; special discount groups $15; children 6-11 $13; younger than 5 free (not recommended for young children). Purchase tickets here.

The theater is at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park.

Cast:

Maria Rainer: Sarah Gravelle

Captain Von Trapp: David Cook

Liesl Von Trapp: Elly Tyson

Friedrich Von Trapp: Liam Coan

Louisa Von Trapp: Abby Lovelace

Kurt Von Trapp: Jacob Culp

Brigitta Von Trapp: Fiona Meisinger

Marta Von Trapp: Lila Meisinger

Gretl Von Trapp: Gracie Culp/Mia Mildenstein

Elsa Schrader: Shelby Miller

Max Detwiler: Chad Mildenstein

Mother Abbess/Baron Elberfeld/Ensemble: Leigh Ann Hinton

Sister Berthe/Ursula/Ensemble: Mickey Hardwick

Sister Margareta/Frau Zeller/Ensemble: Bethany Fanshawe

Sister Sophia: Faith Jones

Rolf Gruber: Will Compton

Herr Zeller/Ensemble: Daniel Jones

Franz/Ensemble: Kenny Faison

Frau Schmidt/New Postulant/Ensemble: Sara Espinosa

Baron Elberfeld/Admiral Von Schreiber/Ensemble: Michael Waters

Production Team:

Director: Steve Pugh

Music Director: Pateley Bongiorni

Choreographers: Rachel & Steve Howell

Assistant Director: Shelby Tyler

Producer: Meg Pugh

Stage Manager: Kate Donnelly

Assistant Stage Manager: Monica Meinhart

Lighting Design: Brandon Maher

Sound Design: Liz King

Set Design: Wade Thompson

Properties: Liz King

Costumes: J.H. “Oggy” Ogborne, Brittainy North, Joanne Fuesel, Shawn Davidson