SoMD’s Energy Sector Topic for Local Leaders

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative linemen and safety division staff stage a hot line demonstration for Leadership Southern Maryland Executive Program participants to explain safety practices around power lines. (Photo courtesy of LSM)

The Leadership Southern Maryland Executive Program went behind the scenes of the Southern Maryland energy sector in April to better understand its impact on the region’s life and economy.

The daylong tour took the group to the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative‘s headquarters in Hughesville, where Government Affairs and Community Relations Director Natalie Cotton, Vice President of Electric Operations and Construction Brian Lazarchick, and Vice President of Distributed Energy and Sustainability Jeff Shaw described the cooperative’s mission, operations, sustainability efforts and future endeavors. Participants were treated to a hot line safety demonstration and a tour of SMECO’s solar farm.

The executives traveled next to Constellation’s Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant where Senior Manager of Operations Support and Services Victoria VanderMeersch briefed them on nuclear energy, and staff provided a rare walking tour of the facility.

The group then traveled to BHE GT&S offices in Lusby, where Director of External Affairs George Anas informed them about the history and global operations of the Cove Point LNG plant.

“Most of us had no idea of the far-reaching impact of Southern Maryland’s energy sector on, not only the state of Maryland, but the world,” said LSM Executive Director Sybol Anderson. “I grew up within 10 miles of Cove Point LNG and had no idea that it exports liquified natural gas to 28 countries worldwide.”

A key objective of the tour was to explore the intersections of energy and protection of Southern Maryland’s distinctive natural environment that, with 1,000 miles of shoreline and more than 200,000 acres of farmland is not only vital to the region but to the world.

Leadership Southern Maryland’s Executive Program is an interactive nine-month, tuition-based “behind-the-scenes” experience designed to enhance the collaborative abilities of our region’s top senior professionals. Learn more here.

