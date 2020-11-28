Social Services Honors Board Member

The St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services Advisory Board recently honored board member Terry Prochnow for her contributions to the agency as well as to the community during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency.

Ms. Prochnow, MBA/HCM, MSN, BSN, RN, was recognized for her constant accessibility, provision of information and, when needed, coordination of care to the Department of Social Services and clientele, as well as for her leadership of the Division of Public Health Preparedness and Response Division at the St. Mary’s County Health Department.

Ms. Prochnow formally represents the health department on the social services board.

“Terry’s outstanding professionalism coupled with her approach of genuine caring has contributed to a sense of confidence and comfort during some difficult days. We are so fortunate to have her guiding us through,” said Alexis Zoss, director of the Department of Social Services.

“Ms. Prochnow is an excellent nurse and leader, and has been a true asset for our county and health department team as we have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic here in St. Mary’s County,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “She has demonstrated outstanding work ethic in managing our COVID-19 disease investigation and outbreak control operations. She is smart, dedicated, and compassionate. Her strong commitment to this county and her passion for serving others have really been evident in our local pandemic response.”

Ms. Prochnow began her service with the St. Mary’s County Health Department in 2013.

As the director of the health department’s Division of Public Health Preparedness and Response, her responsibilities include oversight of infectious disease prevention and control, including outbreak management; planning for and responding to community public health emergencies; clinical services; harm reduction and syringe services; coordinating specific school health responsibilities; and employee health.