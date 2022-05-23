SMECO Urges Safety Around Power Lines

Warmer weather means many of Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative‘s members will be heading outdoors for projects around the house and yard. Stay safe and be aware of overhead power lines.

Never climb power poles, trees near power lines, or transmission towers.

If you are doing work close to power lines — such as trimming trees, working on your roof, or doing exterior renovations — keep yourself, your ladder, and anything you are handling a safe distance from any power line.

Keep equipment away from overhead lines when carrying ladders, pool skimmers, and pruning tools.

Contact SMECO to disconnect power if you are doing work that requires close contact with overhead lines attached to your home.

Keep plants at least 10 feet away from the transformer. Avoid using ivy or other climbing plants that can overtake the equipment. Do not adjust the grade around the transformer.

Avoid planting trees near overhead power lines. Trees that will grow 20 feet to 50 feet tall should be planted at least 30 feet from overhead lines.

Call 811. In addition to overhead lines, SMECO has many underground electric lines.

Call Miss Utility at 811 before you dig — every time you dig. This applies for every digging job, even small projects like planting a tree or shrub.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

To learn more about SMECO, visit its Leader member page. Visit SMECO on its Facebook page and Twitter.