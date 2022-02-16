SMECO: Time-of-Use Rates Available

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has a new energy rate option available. SMECO has received approval from the Maryland Public Service Commission to offer Time-of-Use (TOU) rates to residential and commercial accounts on SMECO’s standard offer service rate.

During peak times, energy costs are higher for SMECO, and during off-peak times, costs are lower. On SMECO’s Standard Offer Service (SOS) rate, the per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) cost doesn’t fluctuate. But, for customers who choose SMECO’s TOU rate, energy charges will reflect the peak and off-peak price difference.

TOU rates can help customers save money if they use less energy during peak times. To shift energy use, residential customers can run kitchen and laundry appliances, pool pumps, and other equipment during off-peak hours.

Off-peak times in the winter are weekdays 9 am to 5 pm and 8 pm to 6 am. Off-peak times in the summer are weekdays before 2 pm and after 7 pm. Weekends are always off-peak.

For more information, or to sign up for SMECO’s TOU rates, click here.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

To learn more about SMECO, visit its Leader member page. Visit SMECO on its Facebook page and Twitter.