SMECO Honors Spring Ridge and LPES Teachers

Posted by Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative on Saturday, April 21, 2012 · 1 Comment

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) and the school systems of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties recently honored 17 local educators for their accomplishments in the fields of mathematics and science.

This year, nine math teachers and eight science teachers from schools in the three counties received awards. The teachers were chosen for their outstanding performance in the areas of creativity, rapport with students, enthusiasm for teaching, professionalism, and innovative teaching methods. Each teacher received a plaque and a cash award. Over the past 21 years, SMECO has recognized nearly 300 local math and science teachers.

SMECO president and CEO Austin J. Slater, Jr. welcomed the award recipients and their guests to a dinner held in their honor. At the ceremony, Slater remarked, “We pride ourselves on the level of our Co-op’s community involvement, because we know that keeping the lights on is just the starting point for enhancing the quality of life in Southern Maryland.” Slater emphasized the role that math and science play in technology and engineering, fields that are important to electric utilities. He added, “We talk about the concept that it takes a village to raise a child, but, in reality, we expect teachers to raise a village. Good teachers do more than teach; they inspire, they motivate, and they challenge their students. They teach skills that are important not only to employers and the economy, but also important to our future. They model behavior. They offer guidance. Good teachers make outstanding contributions to our village, and we’re proud to be able to honor them.”

SMECO’s Outstanding Mathematics Teachers of the Year are:

Calvert County

Amy Oursler, Huntingtown High School

Sheri Price, Plum Point Middle School

Ashley Umphrey, St. Leonard Elementary School

Charles County

Bethany Berkowitz, General Smallwood Middle School

Amy Striker, Mary B. Neal Elementary School

Gina Tallon, Westlake High School

St. Mary’s County

Kristen Breslin, Spring Ridge Middle School

Kimberly Dunkin, Lexington Park Elementary School

Cherith Reidenbaker, Chopticon High School



SMECO’s Outstanding Science Teachers of the Year are:

Calvert County

Stacy Green, Northern High School

Danielle Morrow, Northern High School

Charles County

Karena Bennett, Maurice J. McDonough High School

Diane Fisher, John Hanson Middle School

Jessica Ramey, Theodore Davis Middle School

St. Mary’s County

Tara Everly, St. Mary’s Ryken High School

David Holland, Spring Ridge Middle School

Mary Wild, Park Hall Elementary School

Along with hundreds of electric cooperatives across the nation that were formed under the Rural Electrification Act, SMECO is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The United Nations designated 2012 as “the international year of cooperatives“ to highlight the contribution of cooperatives to economic development. According to their website, the “Cooperative Enterprises Build a Better World“ theme seeks to encourage the growth and establishment of cooperatives all over the world.

Enhancing the quality of life in southern Maryland is part of SMECO’s mission. The Co-op sponsors events for students to encourage them to excel in math, science, and technology. These events include the local MATHCOUNTS competition, the annual Southern Maryland Regional Computer Bowl, and the Elementary Knowledge Bowl. So far in 2012, more than 400 students in SMECO’s service area have participated in these events with hundreds more expected to participate in the Elementary Math Challenge.

Source: SMECO