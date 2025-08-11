SMECO Gives Residential Credits in August

Many Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative residential customers will see a credit on their electric bill in August, thanks to the Legislative Energy Relief Refund, a one-time statewide initiative established by the Maryland General Assembly and Gov. Wes Moore to help offset high energy costs.

The refund, created through House Bill 1035 and administered by the Maryland Public Service Commission, provides an average total credit of $80 per eligible household, distributed in two phases: summer 2025 and winter 2026. Credits will be applied automatically to eligible accounts.

To be eligible, members must have had an active residential account as of August 1, 2025, and must have used electricity during the 12-month period ending March 31, 2025.

“This refund comes at a critical time, especially during the peak summer months when energy usage is at its highest,” said Sonja Cox, SMECO President and CEO.

The credit is based on a member’s average monthly usage over the 12-month period ending March 31, 2025. Eligible SMECO members fall into one of three usage tiers, with higher-usage households receiving a larger credit. Tiers are defined as follows:

The refund will appear as “Legislative Energy Relief Refund” on page two of the August SMECO bill. A second credit will be issued in winter 2026.

Members who wish to share their refund can donate it to SMECO’s Members Helping Members program, which provides assistance to fellow cooperative members who need help paying their electric bill. Donations are sent to the Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee, which gives the money to members who seek aid and meet the qualifications. One-time donations can be made by sending a check to SMECO, Members Helping Members, P.O. Box 1937, Hughesville, MD 20637. Refund donations cannot be made automatically.

Interested SMECO members can also sign up online at smeco.coop/mhm to add $1, $5, or $10 to their electric bill each month.

For more information about the Legislative Energy Relief Refund, visit SMECO.coop/relief.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 178,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful—the power you can count on.