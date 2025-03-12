SMECO Begins Board Election Process

The Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative conducts its annual members’ meeting for the purpose of electing directors and voting on bylaw changes. This year’s meeting will be August 20.

In 2025, elections will be held to fill one position in Calvert, two positions in Charles, one in St. Mary’s County, and one in Prince George’s County. Ballots will be mailed, and members can vote by mail or online.

All interested candidates must complete an application online at here.

Interested members may seek a spot on the ballot in one of two ways:

Run by nomination — Submit your candidate application to the nominating committee. The deadline is May 2, 2025.

Run by petition — Submit a petition signed by any group of 15 or more SMECO members. The deadline is May 22, 2025.

For more information, call 301-274-4430 or email [email protected].

SMECO’s Board of Directors will appoint the 2025 Nominating Committee at its March meeting. The Nominating Committee will meet in May to select candidates for the five board positions to be elected this year. Selection of Nominating Committee members complies with SMECO’s bylaws.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful—the power you can count on.

Follow SMECO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SMECO.coop and on X at www.twitter.com/somdelectric.

The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available at www.smeco.coop/247. To learn more about SMECO, please visit their Leader Member Page.