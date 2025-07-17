SMECO Annual Meeting Ballots Sent

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative 2025 annual meeting notices and ballots have been mailed to customers. Check your mail and email for your chance to vote.

Every year, SMECO conducts its members’ meeting for the purpose of electing directors and voting on bylaw changes.

Every customer with an account is a member—an owner—of the cooperative. As a member, you have the right to vote to elect the Board of Directors who will represent the membership through their guidance and oversight of the cooperative.

SMECO has 15 directors on its board. Directors are elected to staggered three-year terms, and every year, five director positions are open for election across the SMECO territory.

In 2025, elections are being held to fill one position in Calvert/Anne Arundel counties, two positions in Charles County, one position in Prince George’s County, and one position in St. Mary’s County. Voting is currently open.

Voting

The 2025 election will close August 13, 2025, at 4:30pm EST. In accordance with SMECO bylaws, there will be no on-site voting at the annual meeting.

Learn more about this year’s candidates. Find their biographies here.

Thirty prize winners will be selected at random from among submitted ballots during the voting period of July 24 through August 6. Winners will receive a $50 credit on their SMECO bill.

The annual meeting is a business meeting. Ballots cast by mail or submitted online will be included for the purpose of establishing a quorum of 500 participating members. Only 50 members are required to attend the meeting in person to make a quorum.

The meeting will be held at 6pm August 20, 2025, at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall at 28165 Hills Club Road.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful — the power you can count on.

Follow SMECO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SMECO.coop and on X. Check out podcasts hosted by Sonja Cox, CEO and president. Listen on SMECO’s YouTube channel or wherever you get your podcasts.

The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available at www.smeco.coop/247. To learn more about SMECO, please visit its Leader member page.