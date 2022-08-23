SMECO Annual Meeting Aug. 25

The Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative will hold its annual meeting Thursday, August 25, at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall at 28165 Hills Club Road in Mechanicsville. The meeting will begin at 6 pm.

The annual meeting is a business meeting. Ballots cast for board members by mail and online will be included to make a quorum of 500. In addition to the 500 ballots, at least 50 members are required to attend the meeting in person to make a quorum.

SMECO’s Board of Directors meets every month to oversee the operations of the cooperative. Directors are SMECO members like you, and they come from all walks of life. Directors attend training sessions provided by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, which serves about 900 electric cooperatives nationwide. Through NRECA, electric cooperatives across the country have built a strong network of like-minded organizations that put their members first.

During mail and online voting for board members, SMECO selected 30 prize winners at random from among the submitted ballots during the voting period of July 28 to August 10, 2022. If you are one of the lucky winners, SMECO will credit $50 to your electric bill.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

