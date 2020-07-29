Sleep in Heavenly Peace Delivers 100th Bed

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace reached a milestone as they delivered their 100th bed!

Their chapter (located at 21797 North Coral Drive in Lexington Park between the Mixing Bowl and Toby’s Barbershop) opened on January 21, 2020, closed for two months during the height of the pandemic, and reopened on May 16. They are volunteers who build beds for kids ages 3 to 17 who do not have a bed of their own in St. Mary’s County and southern Calvert County. Their mission is “No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town.”

All beds are delivered with a NEW mattress and NEW twin bedding – including a NEW pillow, NEW pillowcase, NEW twin sheets (flat and fitted), and a NEW blanket or comforter.

As of July 22, they have attracted 124 volunteers, received 163 donations, built 110 beds (this equates to $16,800 reinvested in southern Maryland), and delivered 102 beds to 56 families.

When you learn that a child needs a bed, refer them here where they can apply for a bed online. If you have a heart for their mission, donate – they need money for lumber and mattresses. Checks or gift cards (preferably for lumber) can be mailed to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, PO Box 1112, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Donations of NEW twin-size bedding can be dropped off at Toby’s Barbershop. If you have a heart for their mission AND time, they could use you to sand, drill, assemble, stain, and deliver beds. Future build dates will be posted on their website and Facebook page. Contact them at 844-432-BEDS (2337), ext. 5949.

SHP is a registered 501 (c) (3) nonprofit, founded in Kimberly, ID, in 2012, serving children in need.