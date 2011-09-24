In Six-Part Harmony

Posted on Saturday, September 24, 2011

The Southern Maryland Sound of the College of Southern Maryland performs “The Longest Time” at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum during the VPB-74 reunion. The group also performed Thursday night at a fundraiser of the Three Notch Theatre. Below, the group performs “Swing Low Sweet Chariot.”

