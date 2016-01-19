Showtime Deli Reopens in Lexington Park
— A landmark Lexington Park business, reopens, on Great Mills Road — operated yet today by descendants of legendary Lexington Park founding father, Jack Gelrud
“Frankly Scarlet, I don’t give a Ham.”
…. well if you don’t like that one try,
“A Streetcar Named Pastrami.”
Showtime Deli Returns to Lexington Park, the Gelruds (sons and grandson of Jack’s), have brought it all back:
the WISECRACKS, the over-sized menu — THE OVER-PACKED SANDWICHES –platters & catering — delivery — and, as always, LOL, that’s Lots of Lox
THE VERY BEST DELI THIS SIDE OF NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Showtime Deli
301-862-DELI (3354)
“You Call We Haul”
(re-)opens Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Open early, 6 days a week: M-F 7-4 Sat. 7-3
serving breakfasts and lunches that those who frequented their first site on Coral Place still crave, and if you had it with Kraut, can maybe still taste …….
Hey guys I see your back with a new generation, hope to see you soon Steve O
Love the food before, so I know that it’s gonna still bang, can’t wait to go there again. The owner is such a sweet person also.
SO excited that you are back! I’ve missed your cooking! xoxo