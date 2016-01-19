Showtime Deli Reopens in Lexington Park

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, January 19, 2016 · 3 Comments

— A landmark Lexington Park business, reopens, on Great Mills Road — operated yet today by descendants of legendary Lexington Park founding father, Jack Gelrud

“Frankly Scarlet, I don’t give a Ham.”

…. well if you don’t like that one try,

“A Streetcar Named Pastrami.”

Showtime Deli Returns to Lexington Park, the Gelruds (sons and grandson of Jack’s), have brought it all back:

the WISECRACKS, the over-sized menu — THE OVER-PACKED SANDWICHES –platters & catering — delivery — and, as always, LOL, that’s Lots of Lox

THE VERY BEST DELI THIS SIDE OF NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Showtime Deli

301-862-DELI (3354)

“You Call We Haul”

(re-)opens Wednesday, January 20, 2016

Open early, 6 days a week: M-F 7-4 Sat. 7-3

serving breakfasts and lunches that those who frequented their first site on Coral Place still crave, and if you had it with Kraut, can maybe still taste …….

