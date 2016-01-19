January 9, 2017

Showtime Deli Reopens in Lexington Park

Posted by on Tuesday, January 19, 2016 · 3 Comments 

Showtime Deli
— A landmark Lexington Park business, reopens, on Great Mills Road — operated yet today by descendants of legendary Lexington Park founding father, Jack Gelrud

“Frankly Scarlet, I don’t give a Ham.”

…. well if you don’t like that one try,

“A Streetcar Named Pastrami.”

Showtime Deli Returns to Lexington Park, the Gelruds (sons and grandson of Jack’s), have brought it all back:

the WISECRACKS, the over-sized menuTHE OVER-PACKED SANDWICHES –platters & catering — delivery — and, as always, LOL, that’s Lots of Lox

THE VERY BEST DELI THIS SIDE OF NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Showtime Deli

301-862-DELI (3354)

“You Call We Haul”

(re-)opens Wednesday, January 20, 2016

Open early, 6 days a week:    M-F 7-4   Sat. 7-3

serving breakfasts and lunches that those who frequented their first site on Coral Place still crave, and if you had it with Kraut, can maybe still taste …….

Lexington Park news is SPONSORED BY

 

Filed under Leader Features, Lexi Leader · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Comments
3 Responses to “Showtime Deli Reopens in Lexington Park”
  1. Steve O'Neil says:
    January 19, 2016 at 1:37 pm

    Hey guys I see your back with a new generation, hope to see you soon Steve O

  2. Glenda says:
    January 20, 2016 at 12:18 pm

    Love the food before, so I know that it’s gonna still bang, can’t wait to go there again. The owner is such a sweet person also.

  3. Leeanne says:
    January 30, 2016 at 2:57 pm

    SO excited that you are back! I’ve missed your cooking! xoxo

Leave A Comment