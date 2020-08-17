Sheriff Seeks Grant to Purchase Ballistic Helmets

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, August 17, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office intends to apply for a US Department of Justice grant and could receive up to $14,840. DOJ is seeking applications for funding under the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program. The program assists state, local, and tribal law enforcement efforts in preventing or reducing crime and violence.

The Edward Byrne Memorial JAG program is the primary provider of federal criminal justice funding to states and units of local government. JAG program funds are awarded to eligible units of local government under the FY2020 JAG Program Local Solicitation.

In general, JAG funds awarded to local governments may be used to provide additional personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, training, technical assistance, and information systems for criminal justice, including for any one or more of the following: law enforcement programs; prosecution and court programs; prevention and education programs; corrections and community corrections programs; drug treatment and enforcement programs; planning, evaluation, and technology improvement programs; crime victim and witness programs (other than compensation); and mental health programs and related law enforcement and corrections programs, including behavioral programs and crisis intervention teams.

The sheriff’s office grant application request is to purchase ballistic helmets for the civil disturbance unit and will go before the St. Mary’s County commissioners for approval on August 18, 2020, during the commissioners regular meeting.

The grant application documents should be made public in BoardDocs, no later than 9 am August 18. To review them, go to https://go.boarddocs.com/md/stmarysco/Board.nsf/Public, Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, August 18, 2020, click on the agenda link.

Anyone wishing to make public comment regarding the grant application can do so in writing through email (Jason.Babcock@stmarysmd.com) and/or US mail to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, c/o PIO Jason Babcock, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Public comment must be received by 5 pm Friday, August 31, 2020.