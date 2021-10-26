Serving Up Coffee & Fun at St. Inie’s

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

St. Inie’s Coffee in Lexington Park is serving up more than delicious, freshly roasted coffee. The shop on Shangri-La Drive has several evening events brewing this fall.

The upcoming calendar includes:

A Spooky Eve at St. Inie’s

6 – 9 pm Thursday, October 28

There will be music, poetry, scary stories, and a costume contest. Performances are set by King of Canines Dog Army, paranormal poetess Naomi, and Witch-King of SOMD Erick the Ghost. Spooky fun for the entire family.

Trivia Night

6 – 8 pm Thursday, November 4

Bring your brains and your friends for some good clean fun.

Open Mic Night

6 – 9 pm Thursday, November 11

Enjoy a fun night of music.

Trivia Night

6 – 8 pm Thursday, November 18

Bring your brains and your friends for some good clean fun.

St. Inie’s is a family-run coffee roastery dedicated to providing fresh-roasted and responsibly sourced coffee. It is at 46915 S. Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7, Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700 / ExecDirector@stmaryscdc.org