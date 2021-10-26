Serving Up Coffee & Fun at St. Inie’s
St. Inie’s Coffee in Lexington Park is serving up more than delicious, freshly roasted coffee. The shop on Shangri-La Drive has several evening events brewing this fall.
The upcoming calendar includes:
A Spooky Eve at St. Inie’s
6 – 9 pm Thursday, October 28
There will be music, poetry, scary stories, and a costume contest. Performances are set by King of Canines Dog Army, paranormal poetess Naomi, and Witch-King of SOMD Erick the Ghost. Spooky fun for the entire family.
Trivia Night
6 – 8 pm Thursday, November 4
Bring your brains and your friends for some good clean fun.
Open Mic Night
6 – 9 pm Thursday, November 11
Enjoy a fun night of music.
Trivia Night
6 – 8 pm Thursday, November 18
Bring your brains and your friends for some good clean fun.
St. Inie’s is a family-run coffee roastery dedicated to providing fresh-roasted and responsibly sourced coffee. It is at 46915 S. Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park.
For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.
46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7, Lexington Park, MD 20653
301-863-7700 / ExecDirector@stmaryscdc.org