Self-Service Sandbags Available for Residents

Posted by on Thursday, August 27, 2020 · Leave a Comment 

Self-Service Sandbags

Self-service sandbags will be available Friday, August 28, 2020, for St. Mary’s County residents wishing to prepare for next week’s possible flooding conditions due to Hurricane Laura.

Sandbags will be available Friday from 9:30 am to 8 pm at the following convenience center locations:

  • Charlotte Hall – 37766 New Market Turner Road
  • Oakville – 26630 North Sandgates Road
  • Clements – 24547 Horseshoe Road
  • St. Andrew’s – 44595 St. Andrew’s Church Road
  • Valley Lee – 45350 Happyland Road
  • Ridge – 13939 Point Lookout Road

Sandbags are not pre-filled and are limited to between 10 and 25 sandbags per person while supplies last.

For more information, contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3527.

