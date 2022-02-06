Season Continues for Local Gymnasts

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, February 6, 2022

St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy can boast another successful meet performance by its USAG team.

The team competed January 14-17, 2022, at the Hill’s Maryland Classic, hosted by Hill’s Gymnastics at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster. Forty-one athletes represented Levels 2-7 and Xcel Silver, Gold, and Platinum teams with the gymnastics team program.

Six individual gymnasts placed in the top three All-Around for their respective level and division, including two third-place, two second-place and two first-place finishers. Xcel Platinum earned third-place team overall while Level 2 earned second-place team overall.

St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is proud of the achievements of all who competed at the Hill’s Maryland Classic. The gymnasts will compete again on the weekend of February 18-20, 2022, at the East Coast Classic, hosted by Fairland Gymnastics and held at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover.

The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is at 21770 FDR Blvd. A in Lexington Park, MD.

Visit the academy’s website or call 301-862-1462 for information.