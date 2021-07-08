Sandbags Available to St. Mary’s Residents

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, July 8, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for St. Mary’s County for Thursday, July 8, night into Friday, July 9. Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to move across Southern Maryland on Thursday night, bringing heavy rainfall with totals estimated to be up to 2 to 3 inches, with amounts of up to 5 inches possible.

In response, St. Mary’s County will offer self-service sandbags Thursday, July 8, 2021, for citizens wishing to prepare.

Sandbags will be available Thursday, July 8, from 9:30 am to 5 pm at the following St. Mary’s County Convenience Center locations:

Charlotte Hall – 37766 New Market Turner Road

Oakville – 26630 North Sandgates Road

Clements – 24547 Horseshoe Road

St. Andrews – 44595 St. Andrews Church Road

Valley Lee – 45350 Happyland Road

Ridge – 13939 Point Lookout Road

Sandbags are not pre-filled and are limited to between 10 and 25 sandbags per person while supplies last.

For more information, contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3527.

State of Emergency Declared in Advance of Tropical Storm Elsa

Due to the potential effects of Tropical Storm Elsa, Commissioner President James R. Guy has declared a local State of Emergency effective at noon Thursday, July 8, 2021, for seven days to expire July 13, 2021.

The State of Emergency declaration authorizes the Commissioner President “to take such measures as necessary to maximize the preservation of life and property, including the authority to require the evacuation of areas.”

A Tropical Storm Warning and a Flash Flood Watch are in effect for St. Mary’s County through Friday, July 9. Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to move across Southern Maryland Thursday night, bringing heavy rainfall with totals estimated to be up to 2 to 3 inches, with amounts of up to 5 inches possible.

For more information and updates, visit www.stmarysmd.com.