Run & Fun Walk to Benefit Hospice

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital urges you to get your sneakers ready for a great cause! The 24th annual Hospice of St. Mary’s Run & Fun Walk is coming up on Saturday, April 13. Don’t miss the entertainment and crowd-pleasing brunch to follow. Registration is now open for individuals and teams. Click here.

Preregistration cost is $30; race-day registration is $40. Children 6 and younger can participate for free. Preregistration is recommended and most popular, but same-day registration is available from 7 am to 8 am. Register online and pay with a credit card or start a fundraising page and have others pledge toward your fundraising goal.

The event begins at the St. Mary’s County Governmental Center at 23110 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. It will be held rain or shine.

Here are a few other things to know:

The 5K Run will loop through the streets of Leonardtown. The 10K Run will be one loop stretching around a rural, country-road course. The 5K Fun Walk will be a loop through Leonardtown. There also will be a Defender’s Cup 5K Run team competition.

Anyone can form a team. It’s as simple as getting friends, family, or co-workers together and designating/indicating a team name on the entry form.

Well-behaved dogs on leashes are permitted. Baby strollers also are allowed.

Race packet pickup is available on the Friday before race day from 9 am to 4 pm at the Leonard Hall Drill Hall on the grounds of the governmental center. Race packets may also be picked up on race day in the drill hall.

Parking is available at the governmental center and at St. Mary’s Hospital. Please carpool if possible. Reducing the amount of traffic in and around the governmental center will increase the efficiency and safety of the race.

To learn more about Hospice of St. Mary’s, visit MedStar’s website.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.