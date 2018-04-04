Roundtable Focuses on School Safety

School Safety was the focus of a March 28, 2018, roundtable discussion among parents, students, teachers, and school staff with Charles County Public Schools. Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) participated in the discussions at St. Charles High School in Waldorf.

“It is unacceptable that there has been, on average, one school shooting each week of this year,” Congressman Hoyer said in a press release about the event. “Ensuring our students feel safe in their schools must remain our top priority, and I was grateful for the opportunity to have a frank conversation with students, parents, teachers, staff members, and school administrators from Charles County Public Schools. Every student deserves to go to school without fearing for his or her safety, and Congress must take steps to prevent gun violence.”

Congressman Hoyer said everyone in Southern Maryland was shocked and is grieving over the recent shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County. He offered prayers for the family and friends of Jaelynn Willey, as well as Desmond Barnes and the entire Great Mills community. Congressman Hoyer said he has been encouraged by the students of Southern Maryland, many of whom have joined their peers across the country in raising their voices and calling for action to address gun violence.

“There are commonsense measures that Congress can pass to end this epidemic, including strengthening background checks and banning assault weapons,” he said. “I’ll continue to urge the majority in Congress to listen to students who are demanding change and allow a vote on these measures. I want to thank Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Hill, Principal Richard Conley, and Sheriff Troy Berry and for hosting today’s important conversation.”

