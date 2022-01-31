Rotary Supports Field Trips for At-Risk Teens

The Rotary Club of Lexington Park has awarded the Greenwell Foundation $4,500 to bring the “Re-connecting Field Trips” to Great Mills High School this summer.

A key priority for the Rotary Club of Lexington Park’s philanthropic efforts in 2021 was to address mental health issues challenging the area’s youth. The local club’s grant will be matched with funds from the regional Rotary.

The Lexington Park club also received a $15,000 sponsorship from CareFirst in support of Greenwell’s field trips. These research-based field trips involve cooperative activities, Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies (EAAT), communication challenges, and time for reflection and meditation, all facilitated by Greenwell staff.

“Greenwell has been hosting therapeutic field trips for years, and we at Rotary Club of Lexington Park are thrilled to be helping them provide these services during this particularly challenging time for youth – with schools opening up, reconnection with peers and teachers will be vitally important and we know that these field trips will help so much,” said Julie Randall, director of the club’s Community Service Lane.

Trips began last fall with on-site activities, and with sufficient resources will continue throughout 2022.

Learn more about Greenwell Foundation’s programs here or by calling 301-373-9775.