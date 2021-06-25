Rotary Funds Greenwell Foundation Field Trips

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, June 25, 2021

Greenwell Foundation’s outdoor therapeutic field trips have supported area youth since 2017.

Program Benefits At-Risk Teens

A key priority for the Rotary Club of Lexington Park’s philanthropic efforts this year is to address mental health issues challenging the area’s youth.

Rotary leadership has awarded Greenwell Foundation a grant of $4,500 to bring its “Re-connecting Field Trips” to Great Mills High School this summer.

Greenwell’s research-based field trips involve cooperative activities, Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies, communication challenges, and time for reflection and meditation, all facilitated by Greenwell staff.

“Greenwell has been hosting therapeutic field trips for years, and we at Rotary Club of Lexington Park are thrilled to be helping them provide these services during this particularly challenging time for youth – with schools opening up, reconnection with peers and teachers will be vitally important and we know that these field trips will help so much,” said Julie Randall, director of the Rotary Club’s Community Service Lane.

Trips will begin this summer with on-site activities, and – with sufficient resources – continue into the 2021-2022 school year.

Learn more about Greenwell Foundation’s programs at the group’s website or by calling 301-373-9775.

