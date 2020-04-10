Report Available on Pax Munitions Response Site
The Department of the Navy, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington, and Naval Air Station Patuxent River, in cooperation with the US Environmental Protection Agency and the Maryland Department of the Environment, announces the availability of the following document for public review and comment:
Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis for Munitions Response Site UXO-002 Former Pistol Range
The EE/CA describes the Navy’s proposed “non-time-critical removal action (NTCRA)” to address environmental concerns at UXO-002, Operable Unit 1 – Former Pistol Range. The Navy intends to remediate lead and copper in the soil at the former pistol range through excavation, stabilization, and off-site disposal of all wastes to eliminate the need for institutional controls at the site and to ultimately support unrestricted future land use.
The public is encouraged to comment on this EE/CA. The NTCRA will be implemented only after the public comment period has ended. An alternative removal action may be selected only after all comments have been received from the public. The EE/CA, along with other general and site-specific information, is available for public review at:
NAS Patuxent River Public Website Administrative Record: https://go.usa.gov/xnBga
St. Mary’s County Public Library (Note: the library is currently closed)
21744 FDR Boulevard
Lexington Park, MD 20653
301-863-8188
Hours:
Monday-Thursday: 9 am — 8 pm
Friday and Saturday: 9 am — 5 pm
Sunday: 1 pm to 5 pm
NAS Patuxent River Library
22269 Cedar Point Road, Building 407
Patuxent River, MD 20629
301-342-1927
Hours:
Monday-Thursday: 7:30 am — 4:30 pm
Friday: 10 am — 2 pm
Closed Saturday and Sunday
A 30-day public review period for the EE/CA will end April 17, 2020. Written comments on the EE/CA may be sent to any of the following points of contact:
Naval Air Station Patuxent River Public Affairs Officer
Attn: Patrick Gordon
22268 Cedar Point Road
Building 409, PAO
Patuxent River, MD 20670-1154
US EPA Region 3
Attn: Andrew Sochanski
Federal Facilities Branch
1650 Arch Street (3SD11)
Philadelphia, PA 19103-2029
Maryland Department of the Environment
Attn: Jenny Herman
Land Restoration Program/
Land and Materials Administration
1800 Washington Boulevard, Suite 625
Baltimore, MD 21230-1719
After the EE/CA public comment period has ended, and comments have been reviewed and considered, the Navy, in partnership with the USEPA and MDE, will select a cleanup method.
For additional information, contact the public affairs officer at 301-757-3343 between 9 am and 3:30 pm Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays.