Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, April 10, 2020

The Department of the Navy, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington, and Naval Air Station Patuxent River, in cooperation with the US Environmental Protection Agency and the Maryland Department of the Environment, announces the availability of the following document for public review and comment:

Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis for Munitions Response Site UXO-002 Former Pistol Range

The EE/CA describes the Navy’s proposed “non-time-critical removal action (NTCRA)” to address environmental concerns at UXO-002, Operable Unit 1 – Former Pistol Range. The Navy intends to remediate lead and copper in the soil at the former pistol range through excavation, stabilization, and off-site disposal of all wastes to eliminate the need for institutional controls at the site and to ultimately support unrestricted future land use.

The public is encouraged to comment on this EE/CA. The NTCRA will be implemented only after the public comment period has ended. An alternative removal action may be selected only after all comments have been received from the public. The EE/CA, along with other general and site-specific information, is available for public review at:

NAS Patuxent River Public Website Administrative Record: https://go.usa.gov/xnBga

St. Mary’s County Public Library (Note: the library is currently closed)

21744 FDR Boulevard

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-8188

Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 9 am — 8 pm

Friday and Saturday: 9 am — 5 pm

Sunday: 1 pm to 5 pm

NAS Patuxent River Library

22269 Cedar Point Road, Building 407

Patuxent River, MD 20629

301-342-1927

Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 7:30 am — 4:30 pm

Friday: 10 am — 2 pm

Closed Saturday and Sunday

A 30-day public review period for the EE/CA will end April 17, 2020. Written comments on the EE/CA may be sent to any of the following points of contact:

Naval Air Station Patuxent River Public Affairs Officer

Attn: Patrick Gordon

22268 Cedar Point Road

Building 409, PAO

Patuxent River, MD 20670-1154

US EPA Region 3

Attn: Andrew Sochanski

Federal Facilities Branch

1650 Arch Street (3SD11)

Philadelphia, PA 19103-2029

Maryland Department of the Environment

Attn: Jenny Herman

Land Restoration Program/

Land and Materials Administration

1800 Washington Boulevard, Suite 625

Baltimore, MD 21230-1719

After the EE/CA public comment period has ended, and comments have been reviewed and considered, the Navy, in partnership with the USEPA and MDE, will select a cleanup method.

For additional information, contact the public affairs officer at 301-757-3343 between 9 am and 3:30 pm Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays.