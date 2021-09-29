Remote Work Brings Cyberattacks

Reports and research are finding remote and hybrid work models are eliminating organizations’ security perimeters, according to CE Pro, a leading electronics trade publication. A recent Tenable study found 74% of organizations attribute recent business-impacting cyberattacks to remote work tech vulnerabilities.

To ensure cyberattack victims in critical infrastructure sectors share timely information on threats, the Biden Administration is increasingly looking for ways to compel disclosure, reports Defense Systems

GOP lawmakers are “deeply troubled” by the Pentagon’s recent call to increase coordination between the US and Russian militaries, reports The Hill as the administration hopes to gain Moscow’s help in fighting extremist groups in Afghanistan.

Spouses and troops moving to a new duty station would be able to more quickly transfer their professional license to work in the new location, under a measure included in the defense policy bill the House approved last week, reports Military Times.

The defense policy bill also includes provisions aimed to reduce training accidents, reports Roll Call. Over the past 14 years, nearly four times as many servicemembers have died in training accidents as in combat.

Troops in 56 areas with housing shortages and high rents can get a temporary increase in their housing allowance, reports Military Times. No areas in Maryland are within the 56, those areas in Virginia include Quantico/Woodbridge, Hampton/Newport News, Richmond/Fort Lee, and Dahlgren/Fort AP Hill. The temporary rates take effect October 1. Affected service members should watch their email for information on how to apply.

The Senate failed to pass a funding bill Monday night, reports FCW. The House passed its funding bill last week. If a shutdown does occur when the current fiscal years ends September 30, it will affect government services as well as the work and pay of federal employees.

DoD and VA officials prep for a possible government shutdown later this week, reports Military Times, warning their thousands of civilian workers of possible office closures, program interruptions, and potential furloughs that will result if lawmakers fail to extend the budget. The moves won’t mean any work stoppage for active-duty service members, but could disrupt their pay.

Federal employees who need cash to meet expenses have options available in Thrift Savings Plans. They are guaranteed back pay for any furlough in the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019, which mandates that feds will be paid “at the earliest date possible” after the close of a lapse in appropriations, reports FCW.

There are about 150,000 federal workers in Maryland, and thousands of other jobs in the state connected to the federal government, reports Maryland Matters.

Secret military satellites excel at spotting new wildfire blazes, but for decades have been mostly off limits to civilian firefighters, reports The New York Times. Similarly the Pentagon’s spacecraft is superior to civilian and commercial products. Emergency approvals have demonstrated the superiority for decades and now the Biden administration joins 35 years of effort to find a more permanent shared-use resolution.

In the Navy’s pursuit of the smallest ever high-energy, “portable” laser weapon, Forbes reports it is a step on the way toward a laser rifle.

LT COL Stuart Scheller, the Marine officer whose meteoric rise to internet fandom began with a video criticizing military leadership over Afghanistan, is currently in the brig, reports Task & Purpose.

The Space Force awards $88 million in contracts for launch system prototyping, reports C4ISRNET, as part of the National Security Space Launch program, which secures heavy launches for DoD and intelligence community payloads. SpaceX and United Launch Alliance were awarded contracts to cover an expected 34 launches from 2022 to 2027.

The new Taliban chancellor has barred women from Kabul University, reports The New York Times. “As long as a real Islamic environment is not provided for all, women will not be allowed to come to universities or work. Islam first,” Mohammad Ashraf Ghairat said. The new university policy echoes the Taliban’s first time in power, in the 1990s, when women were only allowed in public if accompanied by a male relative and would be beaten for disobeying, and were kept from school entirely.

US Navy reorganized its entire submarine enterprise to address challenges in construction, maintenance, and readiness, reports Defense News.

The pace of suspected Air Force suicides has slowed this year, reports Air Force Times, with fewer suicides reported thus far in 2021 than at the same point in recent years.

North Korea accuses US of hostility and continues weapons tests, reports The Associated Press. North Korea has demanded the Biden administration permanently end joint military exercises with South Korea even as it continued its recent streak of weapons tests apparently aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over slow nuclear diplomacy.

Contracts:

DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $15,927,353 modification (P00066) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N0042117C0033). This modification increases the ceiling to continue to provide organizational level aircraft maintenance and logistics support on all aircraft and support equipment for which the Naval Test Wing Atlantic has maintenance responsibility, to include aircraft on-site for project testing, transient aircraft, loaner aircraft, leased aircraft, and civilian aircraft tested at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Additionally, this modification provides support services to perform supportability/safety studies on various aircraft and weapons systems, off-site aircraft safety/spill containment patrols and aircraft recovery services. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $872,000; and fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $373,593 will be obligated at the time of award, $1,245,593 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $220,000,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee order (N0001921F0886) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement N0001921G0006. This order provides non-recurring engineering in support of configuration efforts for the Harpoon Coastal Defense System (HCDS), to include the Harpoon Block II Update Grade B Canister Launch All Up Round Missiles, the HCDS launch system, and Harpoon weapon station test and production equipment for the government of Taiwan. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas (19.1%); Sioux Falls, South Dakota (9.6%); Pontiac, Michigan (7.8%); Middletown, Connecticut (7.6%); Elkton, Maryland (3.1%); St. Louis, Missouri (2.2%); Grove, Oklahoma (2.1%); Galena, Kansas (1.7%); Saint Charles, Missouri (1.5%); Huntsville, Alabama (1%); various locations within the continental U.S. (44.23%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (0.07%), and is expected to be completed in July 2023. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $107,800,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $77,080,643 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6259 to exercise an option for engineering design and development. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65%); Clearwater, Florida (32%); Syracuse, New York (2%); and Marion, Florida (1%), and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $875,676 will be obligated at time of award and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

US Marine Management Inc., Norfolk, Virginia (N3220517C3000), is awarded a $39,580,180 modification (P00156) for the fixed-price portion of a previously awarded contract to fund the operation and maintenance of seven USNS Bob Hope-class surge large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off vessels: USNS Bob Hope (T-AKR 300); USNS Fisher (T-AKR 301); USNS Seay (T-AKR 302); USNS Mendonca (T-AKR 303); USNS Pililaau (T-AKR 304); USNS Brittin (T-AKR 305); and USNS Benavidez (T-AKR 306). This modification awards the fourth one-year option period. This contract includes a 12-month base period, four 12-month option periods and a six-month option under Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8. The ships will continue to support Military Sealift Command’s worldwide prepositioning requirements. Work will be performed at sea worldwide with the base contract beginning on Oct. 1, 2017. Work is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by March 31, 2023. Working capital contract funds (Navy) in the amount of $18,128,400; and working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $21,451,780, totaling $39,580,180, are obligated for fiscal 2022, covering the 12-month option period’s daily operating hire, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220517C3000).

II Corps Consultants Inc., Fredericksburg, Virginia, is awarded a $19,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for technical, analytical, and programmatic support for the US Marine Corps Training and Education Command Sergeants School, Career School, Advanced School, and the Faculty Advisors Course. This support will implement and sustain mission capabilities through execution of critical requirements derived from a comprehensive communications program. This contract includes one six-month option period, which, if exercised, could bring the cumulative value of this contract to $20,500,000. Work will be performed at Quantico, Virginia (42%); Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (14%); Twentynine Palms, California (14%); Okinawa, Japan (14%); Camp Pendleton, California (8%); and Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (8%). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 29, 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through March 29, 2027. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $2,545,572 are obligated at the time of award on task orders one and two and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with five proposals received. The Marine Corps Installations National Capital Region-Regional Contracting Office, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M00264-21-D-0007).

The Boeing Co., Huntington Beach, California, is awarded a $17,343,616 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee level of effort contract modification (P00012) to a previously awarded and announced contract (N00030-21-C-6002) for the U.S. and United Kingdom to provide Strategic Weapon System Trident II (D5) Inertial Navigation equipment technical engineering support services. Work will be performed at Huntington Beach, California (63%); and Heath, Ohio (13%), along with field engineering conducted at Puget Sound, Washington (4%); Heath, Ohio (4%); Mitchell Field, New York (4%); Norfolk, Virginia (4%); Kings Bay, Georgia (4%); Port Canaveral, Florida (2%); and Faslane, Scotland (2%). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2022 (inclusive of all option periods). Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,343,616 are anticipated to be available and will be obligated as they become available via contract modification. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) and (4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Falconwood Inc., Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $12,854,809 contract (N00039-21-C-0037) for engineering and logistics support services for Program Executive Office (PEO) Digital, and PEO Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions. This is a bridge contract for efforts that are currently being performed under SeaPort-e task order N00178-14-D-7716/N0003917F3002. This contract contains a base period of performance of three months with no option periods. The total cumulative value of this contract is an estimated $12,854,809. Work will be performed in various locations within and outside the US. Work is expected to be completed by December 2021. Operation and maintenance (Navy); and research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,423,518 will be obligated at award, $7,130,847 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract is a hybrid contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only contract line item numbers. This contract does not include any options. This contract was not competitively procured because it is a sole-source acquisition pursuant to the authority of 10 US Code 2304(d)(1)(B) and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 — follow-on contract for the continued provision of highly specialized services. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., Huntington Beach, California, is awarded an $11,349,379 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6307 to exercise options for engineering support services in support of the Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle program. Work will be performed in Huntington Beach, California (65%); Cockeysville, Maryland (20%); and Herndon, Virginia (15%), and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $16,749 (1%) will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $3,077,761 (99%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., doing business as BAE Systems, Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $10,353,325 firm-fixed-price contract modification P00008 under previously awarded contract N00604-18-C-4001 to exercise Option Period Four for munitions handling and management services which include receiving, storing, segregating, issuing, inspecting and transporting various types of ammunition, explosives, expendable and technical ordnance material and weapons for joint service commands. The contract included a nine-month base period and four 12-month option periods. The exercise of this final option will bring the estimated value of the contract to $45,804,396. All work will be performed in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds (Navy) in the full amount of $10,353,325 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire before the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted to the Federal Business Opportunities and Navy Electronic Commerce Online websites, with two offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

General Atomics, San Diego, California, is awarded a $9,632,523 firm-fixed-price modification (P00068) to a previously awarded contract (N0001914C0037). This modification provides for the procurement, installation and checkout of two production shipsets. The production shipsets consist of 140 Generation 3 configuration position sensor blocks for CVN 79 and CVN 80. Additionally, this effort updates the purchase cable drum (PCD) -05 configuration for CVN 79, and procures one PCD-07 configuration for CVN 80. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia (66%); San Diego, California (13%); and Tupelo, Mississippi (21%), and is expected to be completed in January 2026. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,344,986; fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $237,934; and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,973,550 will be obligated at time of award, $237,934 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, California, was awarded a $145,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of an energetic waste incinerator and contaminated waste processor. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Radford, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of July 22, 2025. Fiscal 2019 and 2021 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $145,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-21-C-4000).

ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $87,016,661 modification (P00023) to contract W911QX-19-C-0039 for secure unclassified network integration. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance; and research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $7,636,821 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $24,855,551 modification (P00010) to contract W911QX-20-C-0023 to explore the development of algorithms through the incorporation of machine learning and artificial intelligence research. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2024. US Army Contracting Command, Adelphi, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Federal Prison Industries Inc., doing business as UNICOR, Washington, DC, has been awarded a maximum $7,510,601 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Layer 5 trousers. This was a competitive acquisition with 18 responses received. This is a one-year base contract with three one-year option periods. Locations of performance are South Carolina, and Washington, DC, with a Sept. 27, 2022, ordering period end date. Using customer is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-21-D-F074).

Puyenpa Services LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland (HQ0034-21-C-0096), was awarded a $19,792,583 firm-fixed-price contract (Small Business Administration Requisition Number KD1626393104V). The purpose of this contract is to provide all design-build services for the horizontal cable replacement which entails new and upgraded horizontal and backbone cable distribution infrastructure and the subsequent replacement of all information technology networks, telephone, community antenna television/closed circuit television, and all other telecommunication system-cabling (all Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) Layer 1). Work will be performed in Fairfield, Pennsylvania. Fiscal 2021 Pentagon Reservation Maintenance Revolving Funds will be obligated in the amount of $19,792,583 at the time of award. The expected completion date is Oct. 19, 2023. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

