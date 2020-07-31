Reminder: Document Shred Event Aug. 1

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, July 31, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Do you have paper documents with personal information that you’d like to purge? The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services is pleased to welcome the community to Identity Protection Day on Saturday, August 1, from 9 am to 1 pm at the Department of Aging & Human Services Administrative Building at 41780 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown, MD.

Shredding services and medication collection will be offered. Due to continued concerns surrounding COVID-19, the event will not feature speakers or indoor presentations.

The Department of Aging & Human Services is pleased to work with the St. Mary’s County Department of Transportation & Public Works and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to provide this event free of charge to the community.

For more information, contact Community Programs and Outreach Manager Sarah Miller at sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com or 301-475-4200, ext. 71073.