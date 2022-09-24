Release the Peace, Oct. 9, Lex Park Baptist Church

Concerts, activities, health and community information, and, of course, prayer will fill the lawn of Lexington Park Baptist Church on Oct. 9 from 2 to 5 pm at the inaugural Release the Peace collaboration of local clergy, and police.

Release the Peace is a community event intended to bring clergy, churches, cops, and community together to promote peace in our county.

The event came about through the Christian Fellowship of St. Mary’s County, which organized in 2020 as a collection of interdenominational and inter-racial clergy. It has been continuously growing. The Fellowship sponsors prayer walks through Lexington Park and concerts. Now the Fellowship is producing Release the Peace – with plenty of support.

Among the event hosts are: Lexington Park Baptist Church; Potomac Baptist Association of Maryland; Our Father’s House AG; Christ “Together As One” Christian Church & Ministries Center; Pastor Chris McCombs; Park Hall True Holiness Church; Church of Christ St. Mary’s County; Libertad Baptist Church; and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff Office. Among many others, emphasizes Lexington Park Baptist Pastor Chris McCombs, an early member of the Fellowship alongside Park Hall True Holiness Church Bishop Philip Spence.

Pastor McCombs credits Faith & Blue with some of the Fellowship’s vision of Release the Peace. “It’s clergy and police for the good of the community.”

Faith & Blue began in 2020 working with the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) office at the US Dept. of Justice, establishing that faith-based organizations are key to building the bonds needed to make neighborhoods where officers and residents feel safe. According to Faith & Blue’s website, there are 65 million participants in weekly events that promote these bonds “in ways as diverse as our nation. Moreover, they speak to Americans’ shared conviction that we are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.”

Release the Peace will be held on the lawn at Lexington Park Baptist Church at 46855 S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653 Oct. 9, 2022, 2-5 pm. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Four groups will be performing: Cody & Ben from Lexington Park Baptist Church; Libertad Praise Band; Park Hall True Holiness Church Praise Band; and wrapping up with the gospel quartet, Keep In Touch Brothers.

The afternoon will hold four segments, said Pastor McCombs: Praying for our Police, praying for our Clergy and Churches; praying for our Community, and praying for Individuals. We will pray to release the peace on our police. Release the peace on our clergy and churches. Release the peace on our community. Release the peace over our individual lives. There will be a table to write down what we need peace from in our lives.”

The event will be held rain or shine. There is parking at the church as well as overflow parking available surrounding the church at the Bay District Fire Department, Lexington Park Library, and Lexington Park Elementary School. Updated information will be available on the Release the Peace Facebook page.