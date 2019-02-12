PRMI Proud to Sponsor Saturday Race

The Frozen Heart Trail Race will be held Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at St. Mary’s River State Park. Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. is a sponsor of this Chesapeake Bay Running Club event.

“PRMI is proud to sponsor this event and to help promote it,” said Barry Friedman of PRMI in California, MD. “One hundred percent of the proceeds from Saturday’s race will go to local charities in Southern Maryland. We urge those interested in running to come out for the event and help some of our neighbors in need.”

This year’s beneficiaries include The Mission, St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen, and the Foundation for Heroes. Additionally, as part of the Road Runners Club of America Maryland State Ultra Championship Race, Frozen Heart will make a contribution to the Kids Run The Nation Fund.

PRMI of California, MD, steps up often to help a huge array of charities and community efforts in St. Mary’s County and Southern Maryland, including United Way of St. Mary’s County Day of Caring and the Dragon Boat Races in support of Southern Maryland Community Resources. The local business has been recognized as a Best Business of the Year by the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce.

The St. Mary’s race will be start at 7:30 am. There will be an eight-hour time limit to finish the race.

The course consists of three loops around the St. Mary’s River Park. Runners have the option of completing one loop (17K), two loops (34K), or three loops for the full 50K distance. Distances are approximate and not officially certified. Due to erosion, plate tectonics, and global warming, the course may not measure exactly 50K.

The trails are single track and mostly runnable with some technical sections with tree roots. There are some minor hills, but no significant elevation change.

Elevation at the finish is roughly the same as the start. The surface of the trail is mostly packed dirt, but there are a few sandy sections and a few areas of crushed stone. Water crossings have bridges, but weather conditions may provide additional challenges on the trail like snow, water, and mud.

The course will be clearly marked with streamers and there also will be signs and markers to keep runners on course.

Due to a significant portion of the single-track trail, no pets and no strollers allowed.

Pre-race day packet pickup will be available 11 am-2 pm and 4-6 pm Friday, Feb. 15, at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Lexington Park. Race day packet pickup is also available at the race site starting at 6:15 am Feb. 16. Save the stress on race day morning and pick up your packet the day before.

St. Mary’s River State Park is at 21250 Camp Cosoma Road in Callaway. The registration fee is $65 per person. Find registration information at www.frozenheart50k.com or contact Kate Edgar, race director, at kathryn.a.edgar@gmail.com or 757-581-2423.

The running club also will hold the Lower Potomac River Marathon on March 10. Runners who finish both will receive a special award after the marathon.

About PRMI

Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. is at 23131 Three Notch Road, Suite 201, California, MD 20619; telephone 301-737-0001.

To learn more about Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc., visit its Leader member page.