Potomac Jazz & Seafood Fest Canceled

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival at St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point has been canceled.

After considering the guidance of local, state, and national leaders, as well as medical professionals and the St. Mary’s County Health Department, the organizers of the festival are sad to announce the cancellation of the 2020 event, set to occur July 10-12, 2020.

With such uncertainty surrounding the length of the current pandemic, as well as having the best interest and safety of guests, visitors, and community and local partners in mind, organizers believe this is the best course of action and are excited to look forward to the 2021 event, which will take place July 9-11, 2021.

The festival had become one of the mid-Atlantic’s signature, award-winning jazz events, which provided visitors with lots of jazz music, seafood, stunning waterside views, and a variety of activities for jazz enthusiasts in both Leonardtown and at the museum for the past 20 years.

Karen Stone, manager for the St. Mary’s County Museum, addressed the disappointment over having to cancel an event that has run continuously for 20 years.

“Unfortunately, due to current world events and our desire to keep our festival-goers safe, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s 21st annual festival for the first time ever. We’re incredibly sad, as we had a ton of new and fun things planned for you this year. But we decided to focus on 2021 festival, which will occur July 9 through 11 of 2021, where we will bring back the event bigger and better than ever,” Ms. Stone said.