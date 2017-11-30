Plenty of Events on Tap at CSM

The College of Southern is prepping for a busy December. Here is a calendar of events:

Connections Literary Magazine Publication Reading. 7:30 pm Dec 1. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Center of Business and Industry (BI Building), Dr. John M. Sine Conference Room (Room 103), 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Contributors to the Fall 2017 Connections literary magazine will read and discuss their published works. Free. Connections@csmd.edu, 301-934-7864 or click here.

CSM Night of Engineering. 6-7:30 pm Dec. 6, College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Auditorium, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. Night of Engineering is an opportunity to get information about the College of Southern Maryland’s Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering partnership with the University of Maryland College Park and Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), located at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station in St. Mary’s County. Free, but RSVP requested here or call CSM Pre-engineering Coordinator Shadei Jones at 301-934-7747.

CSM Wellness, Fitness and Aquatics Health Assessment Fair. 10 am-1 pm Dec. 7. College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Room 103/104, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. The College of Southern Maryland will hold a Wellness, Fitness and Aquatics Health Assessment Fair where visitors can sample exercise classes, tour facilities, talk to health and fitness experts, take advantage of free health screenings and learn more about good nutrition and overall wellness. CSM student nurses will be available to provide health information and conduct health screenings such as blood pressure checks. Free. 443-550-6000, ext. 6168, mlfrazier@csmd.edu or ekan@csmd.edu.

CSM Latin Ensemble Concert. 8 pm Dec. 9. College of Southern Maryland, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, La Plata Campus, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM’s Latin Ensemble, Ritmo Cache, which specializes in Salsa, Mexican, Afro-Cuban, Merengue, Latin Jazz and other musical styles of Latin America, will perform. $7 for adults, $5 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger; adult tickets are $5 when purchased before the day of the event. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828 or visit the college’s website.

CSM Winter Dance Performance. 7:30 pm Dec. 11. College of Southern Maryland, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, La Plata Campus, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM dance students will present their Winter Dance Performance. $5 in advance, $7 day of performance. bxoffc@csmd.edu or 301-934-7828.

CSM Music Student Honor Recital. 2:30 pm Dec. 14. College of Southern Maryland, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, La Plata Campus, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM’s private studio teachers recommend their most accomplished students for performance in the Music Student Honors Recital. Free. bxoffc@csmd.edu or 301-934-7828.

CSM Chorale, Chamber Choir and Barbershop Concert. 8 pm Dec. 15. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM’s Chorale, a mixed choir of women’s and men’s voices that performs a variety of styles; Southern Mix, a men’s barbershop chorus; and the Chamber Choir, a select choir that performs a variety of small choir styles, will perform in concert. $7 for adults, $5 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger; adult tickets are $5 when purchased before the day of the event. bxoffc@csmd.edu or 301-943-7828.

CSM Holiday Jazz Concert. 8 pm Dec. 16. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Solid Brass, CSM’s jazz ensemble, comprised of CSM students, local high school students community members and professional musicians, will present its Holiday Jazz Concert. $7 for adults, $5 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger; adult tickets are $5 when purchased before the day of the event. bxoffc@csmd.edu or 301-943-7828.

CSM Open House at Center for Trades and Energy Training. 10 am-2 pm Dec. 16, College of Southern Maryland, Regional Hughesville Campus, Center for Trades and Energy Training (CT Building), 6170 Hughesville Station Place, Hughesville. Area residents are invited to visit CSM newest campus and learn more about programs offered there. Free. Call 301-539-4730 or visit the college’s website.

CSM Closed for Winter Break. Dec. 22-Jan. 1. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses, will be closed for Winter Break, beginning at 3 pm Thursday, Dec. 21, and resuming a normal schedule at 8 am Tuesday, Jan. 2. Online services will still be available to register for classes and make payment arrangements for the spring term. 301-934-2251.

CSM’s campuses are accessible to patrons with disabilities. Audio description for the visually impaired and sign language interpretation for the hearing impaired are available with a minimum two week advanced notice. If you are interested in these services, contact the academic support/ADA coordinator at 301-934-7614.

