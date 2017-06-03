Pesticide Container Recycling Program

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, June 3, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is sponsoring its summer collection program for empty plastic pesticide containers from licensed pesticide applicators. The MDA will provide collection sites throughout the state with the nearest location to St. Mary’s County hosted by the Frederick County Landfill at 9031 Reich’s Ford Road in Frederick, Maryland 21704 on June 20, July 18, Aug. 22, and Sept. 19, 2012 between the hours of 9 am and 3 pm.

The recycled containers will be shipped and hauled away to be made into plastic lumber and other recycled products.

Additional information on the rinsing of empty pesticide containers can be obtained from the following MDA publications: Rinsing and Recycling Empty Pesticide Containers and Pesticide Information Sheet No.7 – Pesticide Container Recycling Program. Additional information from the MDA can be found on the web here or by calling 410-841-5710.

MDA inspectors will supervise the collection to ensure only triple rinsed or pressure rinsed, clean, plastic HDPE pesticide containers are collected.

For information about recycling in St. Mary’s County, please contact the Department of Public Works and Transportation Recycling Program at 301-863-8400, or on the web here. Click on Recycling under Citizen Services.