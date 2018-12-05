Performances Usher in the Holidays at CSM

The College of Southern Maryland has several musical events planned for the holiday season at its La Plata campus.

CSM Student Honors Recital. 3 pm Dec. 6. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. This recital features selected CSM music students. Free. www.csmd.edu/Arts.

CSM Dance Ensemble Winter Performance. 7:30 pm Dec. 10. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM dance ensemble to present its winter performance. $7 adults, $5 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. Adult tickets are $5 when purchased before the day of the performance. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, or click here.

CSM Chorale and Barbershop Concert. 8 pm Dec. 14. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The CSM Chorale and Chamber Choir with the Southern Mix Barbershop Chorus will perform. $7 adults, $5 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger; adult tickets are $5 when purchased before the day of the concert. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, or visit the college’s website.

CSM Latin Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble. 8 pm Dec. 15. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The CSM Latin Ensemble, Ritmo Caché, and the CSM Jazz Ensemble will perform. $7 adults, $5 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger; adult tickets are $5 when purchased before the day of the concert. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, or visit here.

CSM Closes for Winter Break. Dec. 21 3 pm to Jan. 2 8 am. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses. CSM will close for Winter Break starting at 3 p.m. on Dec. 21 and will resume normal operating hours on Jan. 2. The CSM pools and fitness centers will also follow this schedule. During Winter Break, online services are available here.

CSM’s campuses are accessible to patrons with disabilities. Audio description for the visually impaired and sign language interpretation for the hearing impaired are available with a minimum two-week advance notice. If you are interested in these services, please contact the academic support/ADA coordinator at 301-934-7614.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.