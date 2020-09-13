Nonprofit Offers Dental Services at East Run

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, September 13, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Health Partners Inc., a local nonprofit health care agency, offers dental services for all ages two days a week at the East Run Center in Lexington Park. The clinic also has two locations in Charles County — in Waldorf and Nanjemoy.

The East Run Center is at 45870 East Run Drive in Lexington Park, MD.

Health Partners wants to get the word out about their health and dental services, which are available to all Maryland residents, including St. Mary’s County community members. Learn more about the services at www.healthpartnersinc.org or 301-645-3556.

According to Executive Director Chrisie Mulcahey, Health Partners is the same as other primary care and dental offices except that they offer a sliding fee based on income for uninsured patients. She said another difference is how they manage their patients: “They are not a number when they come through our doors. We make every effort to meet their needs. When we have grant funds available we can offer financial assistance for medications, lab tests, radiology testing, dental procedures, and medical co-pays.”

Health Partners has a care coordinator who assists patients with scheduling specialist appointments, transportation, completes pharmacy assistance applications for patients who qualify, and provides a direct connection to other services including community education classes, other nonprofit agencies, and more.