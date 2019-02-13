Nonprofit Institute Brings Groups Together

Local nonprofits and community leaders will be coming together on Feb. 21, 2019, at the Ninth Annual Nonprofit Institute Conference at the College of Southern Maryland.

With a theme of Innovation, the conference will focus on leadership, strategic planning, fundraising, marketing, and management. The event will be held from at 8 am to 2:30 pm on the La Plata Campus in the Center for Business and Industry Building (BI Building) at 8730 Mitchell Road.

The keynote speaker for the event is Tommy Luginbill, director of the Entrepreneur and Innovation Institute at CSM. There will be breakout sessions focusing on the major ideas for the event in various ways.

Luginbill

Local and statewide exhibitors who offer programs, grants, and resources for nonprofit organizations will be at the conference, either in booths between the breakout sessions in the sessions. Time has been scheduled after lunch for attendees to meet with exhibitors, ask questions, and engage in meaningful dialogue.

Attendees will also be able to meet with representatives from the Professional Services Hub, a joint program of the Nonprofit Institute and Leadership Southern Maryland that offers basic legal, accounting/financial, and insurance-related counsel from LSM alumni.

Attendees will check in between 8 and 8:30 am, while enjoying a continental breakfast and networking with their colleagues and peers. Welcome remarks begin at 8:30 am and the first breakout session begins at 9 am. Visit will colleagues and exhibitors from 11:15 to 11:45, then have lunch and hear the keynote speaker, Tommy Luginbill. After lunch, talk to exhibitors again and then enjoy a presentation by the Professional Services Hub. The conference ends at 2:30 pm.



Lunch will be provided for attendees. Registration is required. Call 301-659-3182 to register.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.