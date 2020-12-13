Nominees Sought for Sport Fisheries Award

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, December 13, 2020

The Maryland Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission will accept nominations until January 31, 2021, for its Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award.

The award was established by the commission to honor individuals who have provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research, or other meaningful contributions that benefit recreational fishing in Maryland.

The commission recently presented its inaugural 2020 award for lifetime achievement to two individuals: the late fishing legend Bernard “Lefty” Kreh and Baltimore County resident Kenneth Lewis.

The commission recognized Lewis for his ardent support of fishing education and of the Chesapeake Bay’s health and restoration. Mr. Lewis’ achievement was highlighted at the commission’s October meeting.

“I’m honored to be recognized,” Mr. Lewis said. “For the past 25 years I’ve worked with wonderful people in conservation and policy.”

Mr. Kreh, who died in 2019, was a world-renowned fly fisherman and conservationist, and a leading face and voice in the Maryland angling community for decades. The posthumous award will be presented to Kreh’s family.

“Lefty was very helpful to me as a fly fisherman, and as a commissioner and chair of the Maryland Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission,” commission Chairman John Neely said.

Find an online nomination form here.

