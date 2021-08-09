Newtowne Players to Present ‘Hamlet’

Shakespeare in the City is back! “Hamlet” performances by The Newtowne Players will be held August 12-14 and 19-21.

The play will be on the State House lawn in Historic St. Mary’s City — 6:30 pm lawn opens, 7:30 pm performance.

“The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark,” usually shortened to “Hamlet,” is set in Denmark. The play depicts Prince Hamlet and his revenge against his uncle, Claudius, who has murdered Hamlet’s father in order to seize his throne and marry Hamlet’s mother.

Hamlet is considered among the most powerful and influential works of world literature. It was one of Shakespeare’s most popular works during his lifetime and still ranks among his most performed plays.​​

State House Lawn at 18751 Hogaboom Lane. Park at the State House parking lot, and check-in for tickets inside The Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary.

Tickets will be $18 for adults $18; $15 for special discount groups; and $13 for children under 10.

About the Newtowne Players

The mission of the Newtowne Players is to promote all aspects of the performing arts in Southern Maryland. They provide an outlet for people in the community who are interested in theater in any capacity at all. Whether their interest is performing, directing, writing, makeup, costume design, or technical support, the theater group provides opportunities for all through education, growth, and the hands-on experience of working as a volunteer in any of these areas of theater.

